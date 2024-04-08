Samsung Galaxy M15 and M55 Make Their Debut in India

Discover the launch of Samsung Galaxy M15 and M55 in India! Explore their features, prices, and where to buy. Perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for quality smartphones.

Samsung has officially launched the much-awaited Galaxy M15 and M55 in India, aiming to bolster its position in the competitive smartphone market. With their debut on April 8th, these devices come packed with impressive features tailored to meet various consumer needs and preferences.

The Galaxy M55 5G emerges as a robust mid-range contender, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and boasting a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, while the 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring users stay connected for longer periods without frequent recharging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M15 5G caters to the budget-conscious segment without compromising on quality. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device also stands out with its large 6,000mAh battery, promising extended usage. Both phones run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

The M55 is priced at INR 24,999, making it an attractive option for users seeking premium features at an affordable price point. Meanwhile, the M15 starts at INR 13,499, offering great value for those on a tight budget. Both models are available exclusively via Amazon, with a variety of color options to choose from.

These launches reflect Samsung’s commitment to providing a diverse range of products to suit every customer’s needs, from premium features at mid-range prices to budget-friendly options without sacrificing quality. With their impressive specs, the Galaxy M15 and M55 are poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market​.