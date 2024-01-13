Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 5, 4 receives ECG and Blood Pressure Features in India via OTA update

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, specifically the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and the new Galaxy Watch 6, have recently received a significant update in India, introducing Health Monitor Blood Pressure (BP) and ECG Tracking Features. This development brings these smartwatches to the forefront of health monitoring technology, offering users in India the capability to monitor their health with greater ease and accuracy.

Key Highlights:

Samsung India introduces Health Monitor BP and ECG tracking for Galaxy Watch 6, 5, and 4.

The update allows users to monitor blood pressure and track ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App.

The feature requires monthly calibration with a separate blood pressure machine.

The update includes steps for measuring blood pressure and ECG using the in-built sensors.

This marks a significant advancement in health monitoring capabilities of Samsung smartwatches.

Introduction to the Update

In a notable advancement, Samsung India has rolled out Health Monitor Blood Pressure and ECG Tracking features for its Galaxy Watch series – Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4. This update allows users to conveniently monitor their blood pressure and ECG, leveraging the capabilities of the Samsung Health Monitor App, now available in the Galaxy Store. Notably, these features had been absent in the Indian market until now.

Understanding the Health Monitor Features

The Samsung Health Monitor App has gained clearance and certification from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, ensuring its reliability and safety for use. However, it’s important to note that while these features enhance personal health tracking, they are not intended as replacements for clinical-grade medical devices.

How to Use the New Features

Blood Pressure Monitoring : Users can measure their blood pressure using the in-built photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which records systolic and diastolic pressure and pulse rate.

: Users can measure their blood pressure using the in-built photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor, which records systolic and diastolic pressure and pulse rate. ECG Measurement : The app can detect the electrical signals produced by the heart with each beat, recording them in a graph format. It also allows users to save and share ECG data in PDF format.

: The app can detect the electrical signals produced by the heart with each beat, recording them in a graph format. It also allows users to save and share ECG data in PDF format. Calibration Requirements: For accurate blood pressure readings, users need to calibrate their Galaxy Watch monthly using a separate blood pressure machine.

Enhancing User Experience

The introduction of these health tracking features in the Galaxy Watch series exemplifies Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the user experience. By providing personalized health guidance, these watches offer valuable insights into the user’s well-being, making them more than just a timekeeping device.

Conclusion

The latest update to the Samsung Galaxy Watch series in India marks a significant step towards integrating advanced health monitoring technologies into everyday wearables. These features provide users with valuable tools to keep a closer eye on their health, empowering them to make more informed decisions about their wellness.