Samsung India Debuts WindFree ACs with 360° Bladeless Tech for Commercial Cooling

Samsung India has launched a new line of WindFree Air Conditioners designed for commercial use. The WindFree series features chilled water-based cassette units equipped with 360° bladeless technology, offering efficient cooling without direct cold drafts.

The air conditioners utilize chilled water fan coil units that connect to a central chilled water system. These units circulate water through coils to heat or cool large spaces, making them suitable for use with Samsung’s or third-party chillers.

Key Features:

WindFree Technology: Distributes cool air gently through 15,000 micro-air holes at a low wind speed, eliminating harsh drafts.

Quiet Operation: Operates as quietly as 24 dB(A), making it ideal for environments requiring minimal noise.

Efficient Cooling: Quickly cools large spaces due to advanced airflow systems.

Available Models

1 Way Cassette (2.6KW~ 4.2KW): Slim design with auto swing feature for wide-area cooling.

4 Way Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW): Large blades for precise directional cooling.

360° Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW): Circular design for uniform cooling in all directions.

Pricing and Availability

The WindFree series starts at INR 35,000 and is available for purchase through Samsung’s authorized partners across India.

Mr. Vipin Agrawal, Senior Director of Samsung India’s SAC Business, highlighted the company’s commitment to providing advanced airflow solutions with improved convenience and durability.