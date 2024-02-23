Samsung Launches Galaxy Fit3 Fitness Tracker

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Fit3, a new fitness tracker designed to assist users in managing their health and fitness more effectively. This latest addition to Samsung’s wearable technology lineup features a sleek aluminum body and an expanded display, aimed at providing comprehensive health monitoring capabilities. The device, which is now available for purchase, emphasizes Samsung’s focus on accessible wellness tools.

Key Highlights:

The Galaxy Fit3 features an aluminum body and a 1.6-inch display, offering a 45% larger view than its predecessor.

Designed for continuous wear, it monitors sleep patterns, including snoring and blood oxygen levels, and offers personalized sleep coaching.

Supports tracking of over 100 types of workouts with a 5ATM and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Incorporates safety features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS for added user security.

Integrates seamlessly into the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, allowing for control over other connected devices and features such as Camera Remote and Find My Phone.

Available in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold at INR 4999, with an additional INR 500 instant cashback on multi-bank transactions.

Samsung’s latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3, is designed to provide users with detailed insights into their health and wellness directly from their wrist. Aditya Babbar, Senior Director at Samsung India, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing wellness through advanced health monitoring tools. The Galaxy Fit3 aims to make wellness tracking more accessible, encouraging a healthier lifestyle among users.

The device is not just about fitness tracking; it’s also built for durability and style. It offers a long battery life of up to 13 days and allows for personalization with over 100 watch face presets. Users can also customize their tracker with easily interchangeable bands.

In terms of health monitoring, the Galaxy Fit3 goes beyond basic tracking by offering advanced features like sleep analysis and personalized coaching based on sleep patterns. It also provides metrics on heart rate and stress levels, supporting users in their daily wellness routines.

For safety and connectivity, the Galaxy Fit3 introduces new features such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, enhancing the safety of the wearer. It also ensures users stay connected within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, offering convenience through features like Camera Remote and media control.

The Galaxy Fit3 is now available on Samsung.com and various retail outlets, offering users an advanced tool for managing their wellness journey.