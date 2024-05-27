Samsung Memorial Day Sale: Save Up To 46% On Tech And Appliances

Save up to 46% on Samsung tech and appliances during the Memorial Day Sale, with discounts on TVs, smartphones, washers, dryers, and more.

As Memorial Day approaches, Samsung has launched its annual sale, offering significant discounts on a wide range of tech and appliances. Shoppers can save up to 46% on products including televisions, smartphones, washers, dryers, refrigerators, and more. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best deals available during this sale.

Televisions

Samsung’s Memorial Day Sale features impressive discounts on various TV models. Highlights include:

Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV : Originally priced at $1,399, this 65-inch model is now available for $999.99, offering a $300 discount. The Q70A is well-suited for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts, supporting 120Hz at 4K and featuring a powerful processor for stunning visuals​.

: Originally priced at $1,399, this 65-inch model is now available for $999.99, offering a $300 discount. The Q70A is well-suited for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts, supporting 120Hz at 4K and featuring a powerful processor for stunning visuals​. Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV: This premium 65-inch model has been reduced from $3,499 to $1,999.99, saving shoppers $1,500. It boasts advanced upscaling, vibrant colors, and precise backlighting, making it a top choice for those seeking superior picture quality​​.

Smartphones

Samsung is also offering attractive deals on its flagship smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 : Buyers can receive a free Galaxy Watch 4, a free case, and up to $1,100 off with a trade-in. This offer is ideal for those looking to upgrade to Samsung’s cutting-edge foldable phone while enjoying significant saving.

: Buyers can receive a free Galaxy Watch 4, a free case, and up to $1,100 off with a trade-in. This offer is ideal for those looking to upgrade to Samsung’s cutting-edge foldable phone while enjoying significant saving. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: This model comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4 and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, marking one of the highest rebates offered by Samsung. The S22 Ultra, known for its high-end features and performance, is now more accessible thanks to this deal​.

Appliances

The Memorial Day Sale extends to Samsung’s appliance range, with substantial discounts on washers, dryers, refrigerators, and ranges:

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo : This all-in-one washer and dryer is now $2,199, down from $3,339, offering a $1,140 discount. It features AI technology that optimizes washing cycles and detergent usage based on fabric type and soil level​​.

: This all-in-one washer and dryer is now $2,199, down from $3,339, offering a $1,140 discount. It features AI technology that optimizes washing cycles and detergent usage based on fabric type and soil level​​. Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator : Originally $4,219, this model is now available for $2,799, saving $1,420. It includes a Family Hub screen, dual ice maker, and a beverage center, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen​.

: Originally $4,219, this model is now available for $2,799, saving $1,420. It includes a Family Hub screen, dual ice maker, and a beverage center, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen​. 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range: This range, priced at $1,299 down from $1,849, offers a $550 discount. It features five heating elements and advanced cooking options for the home chef​​.

Additional Offers

Shoppers can also find deals on other Samsung products such as soundbars, monitors, and smart home devices. Free delivery and financing options are available on many items, enhancing the value of these deals.

Samsung’s Memorial Day Sale provides an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality tech and appliances at reduced prices. Whether you’re upgrading your home entertainment system or kitchen appliances, these deals offer substantial savings. Be sure to visit Samsung’s official website to explore all available discounts and make the most of this limited-time event.