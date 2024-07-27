Samsung, Sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympics: Galaxy Tech Powers the Games

Samsung, the official sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, marks its 17th sponsorship of the games and its 14th time as the Official Wireless Communication and Computing Equipment Partner. To commemorate this occasion, Samsung has released a “Techmentary” film that showcases its innovative technology and its commitment to enhancing the Olympic experience.

Behind the Scenes: Samsung’s Techmentary Film

The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at Samsung’s latest innovations for the “Games Wide Open,” highlighting the brand’s role as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. It demonstrates how Samsung is leveraging its technology to bring fans closer to the action, utilizing the Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Opening Ceremony and Sailing competition, and capturing unique moments with the Victory Selfie on the Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition.

Cutting-Edge Tech Integrations

The tech integrations at the Opening Ceremony and Sailing competition involved over 250 Galaxy phones and over 360 days of testing by more than 100 Samsung experts. Samsung’s Galaxy technology and 5G connectivity aim to revolutionize the fan experience, providing unparalleled access to the Games.

Revolutionizing the Opening Ceremony

In collaboration with the IOC, Samsung Galaxy has pioneered the use of phones with unmatched 5G connectivity and portability to enhance the traditional Opening Ceremony broadcast. By installing 200 Galaxy S24s on 85 boats, viewers will have a closer perspective of the athletes than ever before.

Enhancing the Sailing Competition

The Galaxy S24 plays a crucial role in the Sailing competition, transmitting live footage of the athletes in real time. To ensure comprehensive coverage despite the challenges of the marine environment, Samsung experts meticulously studied the range of each of the three antennas to avoid any gaps in transmission.