Samsung Unveils New Premium Experience Store in Bengaluru’s Mall of Asia

Samsung has opened a new Premium Experience Store at The Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, aimed at offering a comprehensive shopping and service experience for customers. This second store in the city is designed to showcase a wide range of Samsung products and services, including the latest smartphones, laptops, tablets, and the connected device ecosystem – Samsung SmartThings. The store also introduces customers to an immersive shopping experience with new zones for gaming, audio-visual experiences, and a dedicated service center. A unique phygital experience through Store+ is also available, blending physical shopping with digital convenience.

Key Highlights:

The new store spans 1200 sq. ft., catering to the northern Bengaluru customer base.

Offers include early bird giveaways, 2X loyalty points for purchases above INR 15,000, and Galaxy Buds FE at INR 2999 with select Galaxy device purchases for a limited time.

Additional benefits for consumers include up to 10% student discounts on select products, up to 22.5% cashback, and up to INR 22,000 in additional benefits on selected items.

The store will host ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops focusing on AI education and consumer passion points, including productivity, photography, and photo editing.

The store features a SmartThings station, Gaming zone, an audio-visual zone, and showcases the latest Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones.

Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business at Samsung India, expressed enthusiasm about the new store, emphasizing its role in providing tailored product experiences and engaging workshops for the local consumer base. The store aims to offer a next-generation retail experience, allowing customers to explore over 1,200 product options via the Store+ digital Kiosk and benefit from Samsung’s Finance+ and Care+ services.