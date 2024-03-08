OnMobile Global Announces New CEO and Shifts Focus to Gaming

OnMobile Global Limited, a mobile gaming entertainment company, has unveiled a change in its leadership team. The company has expressed its intent to prioritize its gaming division moving forward.

Key Highlights:

Sanjay Baweja , the company’s MD & Global CEO, steps down after 9 years due to personal reasons.

, the company’s MD & Global CEO, steps down after 9 years due to personal reasons. François-Charles Sirois , Executive Chairman, takes over as CEO, aiming to drive revenue growth and profitability in the next 18 months.

, Executive Chairman, takes over as CEO, aiming to drive revenue growth and profitability in the next 18 months. OnMobile is currently partnered with 99 operators worldwide and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work.

OnMobile Global Limited, based in Bengaluru, announced a new leadership structure today, aiming to emphasize its gaming sector. Sanjay Baweja, the Managing Director & Global CEO, has decided to resign due to personal reasons. Baweja joined OnMobile Global Limited as an Independent Director in September 2015 and was appointed Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer in October 2021. Under his leadership, the company’s mobile gaming business expanded significantly, now partnering with 99 operators worldwide. OnMobile has also been certified as a Great Place to Work during his tenure.

In his statement, Baweja expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to OnMobile’s growth into a mobile gaming organization and thanked employees, partners, and investors for their support.

François-Charles Sirois, currently the Executive Chairman of OnMobile, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Sirois, a seasoned executive with a background in corporate mergers, acquisitions, and financing, will operate from the company’s Madrid offices, the region contributing most to the company’s revenue. His experience includes leadership roles at Telesystem, a global media and technology holding company, and OnMobile Systems Inc., OnMobile’s largest shareholder. Sirois acknowledged Baweja’s contributions to the company and outlined his vision for OnMobile’s future, focusing on revenue growth, profitability, and establishing the company’s presence in global markets.