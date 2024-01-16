Samsung’s ‘Future Fest’: Exciting Offers on Advanced TV Technology

Samsung, a major player in consumer electronics, has recently launched ‘The Future Fest’ in India. This campaign offers a range of deals on their advanced 55-inch and above television models, which include Neo QLED 4K and 8K, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TVs. The festival aims to enhance the home entertainment experience with features such as Dolby Atmos, Neural AI Quantum Processor, and AI Upscaling.

Key Highlights:

‘The Future Fest’ offers include assured gifts and cashbacks on select TV models.

Free Galaxy S23 Ultra, The Serif TV, and Soundbars available with certain purchases.

Up to 20% cashback plus an extra 10% for Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card users.

The offer is valid until January 31, 2024, at all major retail stores and on Samsung.com.

During the offer period, customers purchasing certain models of Samsung’s big-screen televisions can receive a range of free gifts. These include the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, a 50-inch QLED 4K The Serif TV, and Wireless Soundbars. Moreover, Samsung is offering up to 20% cashback, with an additional 10% exclusive cashback for Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card holders.

The premium Neo QLED TV lineup, a highlight of the offer, is recognized for its superior viewing experience and versatile functionality, such as gaming compatibility and smart home device control. The TVs are equipped with Quantum Matrix Technology, Quantum Mini LEDs, Dolby Atmos, and innovative sound features like Q-Symphony 3.0 and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro). Additionally, these TVs serve as a hub for controlling other smart devices and offer features like video calling with the SlimFit camera.

Similarly, Samsung’s OLED TV lineup, powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, delivers stunning 4K resolution and utilizes AI-based algorithms for scene-by-scene content optimization. HDR OLED+ technology enhances the viewing experience with extraordinary detail.

Furthermore, Samsung’s QLED TVs boast Quantum Dot technology, optimizing brightness levels and delivering vibrant colors. These TVs also feature technologies like Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for a rich audio-visual experience. The EyeComfort mode, which adjusts screen brightness and tone, and the ability to attach a SlimFit camera for video calls, add to the appeal of these TVs.

Lastly, the Crystal 4K UHD TVs offer a range of features such as Crystal 4K Display, smart IoT Hub, and Adaptive Sound. These TVs are designed for enhanced picture quality and content consumption, making them a valuable addition to any home entertainment setup.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, commented on the festival, stating, “Samsung’s Future Fest is a celebration of innovation and our commitment to providing consumers with the latest AI-powered advancements in home entertainment.”

In summary, Samsung’s ‘Future Fest’ presents an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with advanced technology and exclusive offers, valid till the end of January 2024.