Seagate Unveils 2.5PB Exos CORVAULT Storage System

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) announced today the latest development in its mass data storage systems, the Seagate Exos® CORVAULT™ 4U106. This new system boasts a capacity of 2.5 petabytes (PB), aiming to provide a more space-efficient and cost-effective solution for data centers.

Key Highlights:

Seagate announced the Exos CORVAULT 4U106 system with a 2.5PB capacity.

The system features high-capacity Exos hard drives with self-healing technology.

It aims to reduce storage networking resources by up to 50% and improve rack power efficiency by 30%.

The system helps in reducing maintenance needs and carbon footprint.

Available in both 2PB and 2.5PB capacities, the new configurations can be ordered from November with availability in December.

Alexander Ruebensaal, CEO of ABC Systems AG, commented on the system’s impact, stating, “For our customers’ multi-petabyte datasets, we turned to Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT. Its unique design allowed them to reduce their total storage costs up to 80% annually, including technical, operational, service, and maintenance costs compared to previous solutions.”

The Exos CORVAULT 4U106 is equipped with Seagate’s high-capacity Exos hard drives. These drives incorporate self-healing technology, which is reported to reduce the need for storage networking resources by up to 50% and improve total rack power efficiency by up to 30%. The system’s self-healing capabilities, including Seagate’s Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR) and Advanced Distributed Autonomic Protection Technology (ADAPT), are designed to minimize downtime and reduce the need for maintenance and human intervention.

The Seagate Exos CORVAULT 4U106 was previously available in a 2PB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based configuration. The new additions to the lineup include both 2PB and 2.5PB capacities with Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR)-based configurations. These new configurations are available for order from storage resellers worldwide starting in November, with product availability expected by the end of December.