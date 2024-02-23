Sennheiser Backs Norwegian Tech Firm sensiBel

Sennheiser has partnered with existing investors to inject 7 million euros into the Norwegian tech startup sensiBel, known for developing optical MEMS microphones. These microphones stand out for their small size and superior sound quality, finding application in various sectors including consumer electronics, automotive, conferencing solutions, and medical devices.

Sennheiser, a family-owned company renowned for its professional audio solutions, aims to enhance its industry standing through strategic investments in emerging technologies. Co-CEOs Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser emphasized the company’s sustainable growth strategy, which includes investing in promising new fields that align with Sennheiser’s vision and goals.

sensiBel has introduced a breakthrough in microphone technology with its optical MEMS microphones, currently in sampling stages with lead customers. This innovative approach uses light waves to measure diaphragm movements, offering a significant performance improvement over traditional MEMS microphones that rely on electric field measurement. sensiBel’s technology enables the capture of very low noise levels, even in loud environments, and can handle high sound pressure levels, providing users with a broad dynamic range. The microphones boast an 80 dBA SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio), 132 dB dynamic range, 24-bit digital output, and low power consumption, all while maintaining a compact size.

sensiBel CEO Sverre Dale Moen expressed pride in welcoming Sennheiser as an investor, highlighting the shared vision between the two companies and the potential of optical MEMS technology to revolutionize the future of miniature microphones.