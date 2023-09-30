Shark Tank Funded Primebook Introduces New Primebook WiFi and Upgraded Primebook 4G for Modern Learning

Shark Tank season 2 participant, Primebook, has launched its WiFi variant priced at INR 12,990 onwards. This new variant is set to offer the same level of performance and features as the Primebook 4G, without the extra costs tied to 4G SIM connectivity. Alongside this, Primebook also unveiled an upgraded version of Primebook 4G with a starting price of INR 14,990, featuring enhanced specifications such as a USB type C charging port, improved speakers, a more responsive touchpad, and expandable storage up to 128 GB. This iteration was developed with feedback from the brand’s consumers, focusing on their needs and feedback throughout the development process.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of a new Primebook WiFi variant priced at INR 12,990.

Upgraded Primebook 4G priced at INR 14,990, boasting advanced features.

Primebook 4G and Primebook WiFi laptops come with MT Octa-Core processor, Android 11 (PrimeOS), 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, and more.

Both variants are optimized for e-learning applications with Primebook’s proprietary Prime OS.

Aimed at providing better overall user experience in terms of performance, storage, and visuals.

The Primebook 4G and Primebook Wi-Fi are equipped with MT Octa-Core processor, Android 11 (PrimeOS), 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 11.6-inch HD 720p IPS display, Mini HDMI, Wi-Fi (5 GHz, 2.4 GHZ), Arm Mali – G72 MP3, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 2 MP front camera 30 FPS and GPS.

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder and CEO of Primebook, commented on the launch, “The Primebook WiFi is an expression of our commitment to affordability and quality. By removing the 4G SIM requirement, we’re lowering costs for users without cutting corners on performance. We strive to make technology more accessible, and the Primebook WiFi takes us closer to that objective. The upgraded Primebook 4G is a reflection of our commitment to progress. Feedback from our customers has been integral to this new release.”

In alignment with Mahant’s statement, Aman Verma, Co-Founder and CMO of Primebook, said, “Today is a significant day for Primebook with the introduction of the Primebook WiFi and the Upgraded Primebook 4G. We remain dedicated to offering high quality at fair prices. The WiFi variant is our effort to broaden technology access, ensuring premium performance without added costs. We’ve focused on enhancing features to meet the growing needs of our users. The revamped Primebook 4G showcases our dedication to innovation that puts the customer first.”