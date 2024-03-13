SmartBridge Partners with IIT Madras’ SWAYAM PLUS

SmartBridge, a Veranda Learning enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SWAYAM PLUS, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands by offering a diverse range of courses.

Key Highlights:

Collaboration to offer courses in Artificial Intelligence, Applied Data Science, Backend Development, Cyber Security, and Android Application Development.

Courses are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCRF) levels 5 and 5.5.

Shri Dharmesh Pradhan, Union Minister, highlights the role of NEP and the significance of industrial and academic collaboration.

Multilingual content and AI-enabled chatbot assistance are key features of the SWAYAM Plus platform.

Under this collaboration, SmartBridge will contribute to the SWAYAM Plus platform operated by IIT Madras, providing six out of the nine courses offered. These courses include subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Applied Data Science, and various development and cybersecurity topics. All are designed to provide project-based learning opportunities and make students eligible for credits.

The SWAYAM Plus platform will feature programs in energy, manufacturing, computer science, engineering, IT or ITES, management studies, and healthcare. Shri Dharmesh Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the collaboration between industry, the UGC, education departments, and institutes like IIT Madras.

Mr. Amarender Katkam, CEO of SmartBridge, stated that the courses are designed to meet the urgent needs of the industry through project-based learning and practical experience. IIT Madras, as the operator of the SWAYAM Plus platform, will leverage its experience from the Swayam-NPTEL and MOOC platforms to offer these innovative courses.

For more details on these courses and participation, visit the official SWAYAM Plus platform.