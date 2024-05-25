Some iPhone Users Eligible for $349 in Lawsuit Settlement Payout Over Audio Issues

Eligible iPhone 7 users can receive up to $349 from Apple's $35 million lawsuit settlement over audio issues. Claim by June 3, 2024.

Apple has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit involving audio issues in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. The lawsuit, filed in several U.S. states, alleged that the phones suffered from audio problems due to a defect in the “audio IC” chip, which caused issues such as poor audio quality, malfunctioning microphones, and unexpected device restarts. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Apple has decided to settle the case to avoid prolonged litigation.

Eligibility Criteria for Settlement

The settlement applies to individuals who owned or currently own an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus and experienced audio issues between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023. To qualify for compensation, users must have reported the issues to Apple during this period. There are two primary groups eligible for payouts:

Users Who Paid for Repairs: Those who paid Apple out of pocket for repairs related to the audio issues can receive a payout ranging from $50 to $349, depending on the number of claims filed. Users Who Reported Issues but Didn’t Pay for Repairs: These users can receive up to $125.

Steps to Claim the Settlement

Eligible users must file a claim by June 3, 2024. Claims can be submitted through the official settlement website, smartphoneaudiosettlement.com, where users can find detailed instructions and FAQs about the process. It is important to act promptly, as the number of claimants will affect the final payout amounts.

Background of the Lawsuit

The class action lawsuit was initiated in 2019 after numerous complaints about audio issues in iPhone 7 models. Plaintiffs argued that Apple violated consumer protection laws and breached warranties by selling devices with known defects. The issue, commonly referred to as “Loop Disease,” was linked to the failure of the audio IC chip on the iPhone’s logic board. Despite acknowledging the settlement, Apple has maintained its stance of not admitting to any defect or wrongdoing.

Next Steps and Final Approval

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for July 18, 2024. Once the settlement is approved, the distribution of payments to eligible claimants will begin. Users who believe they are eligible for compensation should ensure they submit their claims before the deadline to secure their share of the settlement.