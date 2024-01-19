Sony Launches INZONE Buds: Wireless Gaming Earbuds with Exceptional Battery Life

Sony has introduced the INZONE Buds, a new entry in the gaming earbuds market, designed to enhance the gaming experience for PC, mobile, and console players. These earbuds offer a combination of Sony’s advanced audio technology, impressive battery life, and low latency, making them a compelling choice for gamers. The INZONE Buds are a result of a collaboration with Fnatic, a leading esports organization celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024.

Key Highlights:

Active noise cancelling and personalized spatial sound for an immersive gaming experience.

Up to 12 hours of battery life on continuous usage, the longest in its category.

Comfort-focused design with reduced ear contact.

Supports 2.4 GHz wireless via USB Type-C dongle and Bluetooth LE Audio connection (codec: LC3).

AI-assisted microphone for clear in-game communication.

Low latency under 30ms for enhanced gaming precision.

Designed in collaboration with professional gamers from Fnatic for competitive edge.

Easy control access with customizable tap functions.

Personalization available through INZONE Hub software.

Environmentally friendly design with recycled materials and minimal plastic usage.

Sony’s INZONE Buds offer an array of features designed to enhance the gaming experience. With active noise cancellation and personalized spatial sound, these earbuds minimize distractions and provide clear directional cues. Their wireless design boasts an industry-leading battery life of up to 12 hours on continuous usage, supported by a low-consumption L1 processor and quick charging capabilities.

Comfort is a key aspect of the INZONE Buds, featuring a design that minimizes ear contact, allowing for prolonged gaming sessions without discomfort. Connectivity is provided through a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via USB Type-C dongle and Bluetooth LE Audio, with the LC3 codec ensuring low-latency and energy-efficient performance.

The earbuds feature an AI-assisted microphone, using an advanced algorithm to enhance voice clarity in gaming environments. This technology ensures effective communication, vital for team-based gaming scenarios.

Sony has worked closely with professional gamers from Fnatic to design the INZONE Buds. This collaboration has influenced the buds’ features and design, aiming to provide gamers with a competitive advantage.

The INZONE Buds are equipped with intuitive touch controls, allowing gamers to easily manage settings and customize their experience through the INZONE Hub software. This software offers extensive personalization options, from sound settings to hardware preferences.

In line with environmental concerns, Sony has emphasized sustainability in the design of the INZONE Buds. The packaging is plastic-free, utilizing recycled materials, and some parts of the headset body are made from recycled plastic.

The INZONE Buds will be available for purchase in India from 22nd January 2024, priced at INR 17,990. They will be offered in black and white color options, accessible through Sony retail stores, major electronic stores, and online platforms.