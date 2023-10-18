BenQ Introduces ScreenBar Halo: A New Approach to Workspace Lighting

BenQ, known for its display technology solutions, has released the ScreenBar Halo. This product addresses screen glare and eye discomfort associated with desk lamps, offering a variety of features such as ambient lighting modes, wireless control, and adjustable colour temperature and brightness.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Adaptable Lighting Modes: Three lighting modes are available for varying needs: Precise Front Light for work focus, Immersive Back Light for entertainment, and a combination for comprehensive eye-care.

Three lighting modes are available for varying needs: Precise Front Light for work focus, Immersive Back Light for entertainment, and a combination for comprehensive eye-care. User-friendly Control: A wireless controller allows users to tailor their ScreenBar Halo’s lighting to their preferences.

A wireless controller allows users to tailor their ScreenBar Halo’s lighting to their preferences. Precision Eye Comfort: With its asymmetrical lighting design, the ScreenBar Halo targets light effectively, reducing screen glare and eye strain. Studies showed an 82% decrease in screen glare compared to standard desk lamps.

With its asymmetrical lighting design, the ScreenBar Halo targets light effectively, reducing screen glare and eye strain. Studies showed an 82% decrease in screen glare compared to standard desk lamps. Customizable Color Temperatures: Users can adjust from warm (2700K) to cool (6500K) temperatures. An in-built light sensor also auto-adjusts brightness based on ambient light.

Users can adjust from warm (2700K) to cool (6500K) temperatures. An in-built light sensor also auto-adjusts brightness based on ambient light. Effortless Setup & Functionality: The patented clamp ensures a stable attachment to any monitor type. The product also meets the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) 500 lux brightness standards. The wireless controller enhances ease of adjustment.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, commented, “The ScreenBar Halo reflects BenQ’s commitment to improving user experiences and innovation. This lighting solution provides optimal eye comfort and productivity, thanks to its asymmetrical lighting and smart wireless controller. We see the ScreenBar Halo as a new benchmark for workspace lighting, valuable for both professionals and enthusiasts.”

The BenQ ScreenBar Halo is available for purchase at the BenQ online brand store and Amazon at an MRP of Rs.19,990. A special festive period offer prices it at Rs.15,990. For further details on the ScreenBar Halo, BenQ India’s official website provides more information.