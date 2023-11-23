Statiq Unveils StatiqConnect for Enhanced EV Charging Experience

In an advancement for India’s electric vehicle sector, Statiq, a significant player in the EV charging network, has introduced StatiqConnect. This new feature aims to enhance the EV charging experience by providing users with centralized and real-time information through the Statiq app.

Key Highlights:

Statiq has launched StatiqConnect, integrating real-time insights into the EV charging process.

The app provides centralized access to charging data, driving range, and other critical information.

New features include Total Kilometers Travelled, Remaining Range, Charging Indicator, and Current Location.

Users can list non-Statiq chargers on the app, contributing to a comprehensive charging network.

Statiq aims to deploy 20,000 EV charging stations by 2025, already boasting 7,000 nationwide.

StatiqConnect is designed to streamline the EV experience, eliminating the need for multiple OEM apps. It consolidates essential details such as charging data and driving range, ensuring easy and quick access for users. According to Mr. Raghav Arora, Co-Founder & CTO of Statiq, StatiqConnect is not just a data-driven solution, but a strategic approach to connected mobility, enhancing safety, performance, and user experience.

Mr. Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO of Statiq, highlighted a significant update to the Statiq app. Users can now list any EV charger, regardless of its connection to Statiq’s backend. This feature is designed to create a comprehensive directory of EV chargers across India, fostering community involvement in charger discovery and route planning. The initiative received a positive response on its first day, with 160 charger listings, indicating the value users place on accessible and accurate charging station information.

StatiqConnect offers features such as Total Kilometers Travelled for journey tracking, Remaining Range for route planning, a Charging Indicator for daily planning, and a Current Location option for security and tracking. To access these features, new users can download the app and connect their vehicle, while existing users can connect through a simple pop-up feature on the map screen.

Statiq, with its ambition to deploy 20,000 EV charging stations by 2025, continues to make strides in providing comprehensive charging solutions in India. The company’s commitment to quality and accessibility remains a cornerstone of its strategy, as it expands its presence across various cities.