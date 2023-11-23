Goldmedal Electricals Launches New Water Heater Range

Goldmedal Electricals, a Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company in India, announced the launch of its new range of water heaters. This move represents the company’s expansion into the water heating category, adding to its existing product lines in electrical wiring devices, home automation, and other segments.

Key Highlights:

Goldmedal Electricals introduces a new range of water heaters, including both storage and instant models.

The products feature energy efficiency, digital temperature display, Dynoflow technology, and advanced safety features.

Goldmedal commits to best-in-class after-sales service, including a dedicated call center and free installation in most locations.

Bishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal, emphasizes the company’s dedication to innovation and quality across all product categories.

The water heaters are rated 4-star BEE and above, with up to 10 years of warranty.

During the product unveiling, Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, emphasized the company’s focus on delivering technologically advanced and value-driven products. He highlighted that the new water heaters are designed to meet the needs of discerning consumers, offering both exceptional energy efficiency and reliability.

The new water heaters from Goldmedal will be available in various models and tank capacities to meet diverse consumer needs. These heaters boast features such as corrosion-resistant materials, digital temperature display, and Dynoflow technology for quick heating. They also include multiple safety levels, eco-friendly insulation materials, and advanced safety features like precision temperature control, overheat protection, and pressure control valves.

In addition to product innovation, Goldmedal ensures a strong after-sales service. This includes a dedicated call center for immediate resolution of customer issues and free installation services in most areas across the country.

Bishan Jain, another Director at Goldmedal Electricals, reflected on the company’s longstanding reputation for innovation in the electrical wiring devices segment. He reassured customers that the new water heaters would embody the same level of quality that the Goldmedal brand is known for. The company’s ambitious plans for the water heater category aim to replicate the success it achieved with its fans launched in 2021. All Goldmedal water heaters come with a 4-star BEE rating or higher and offer up to a 10-year warranty.