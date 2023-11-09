Stuffcool Launches 20000mAh Major Max Portable Charger

Stuffcool has released a new portable charger, the Major Max, with a 20000mAh capacity and 35W PD PPS fast charging capability. Designed for efficiency and speed, the Made In India product aims to cater to the needs of rapid charging for a variety of devices, from smartphones to laptops.

Major Max features a 20000mAh capacity and 35W PD PPS fast charging.

Weighs 400 grams and measures 14 cm by 7 cm for enhanced portability.

Compatible with flagship Samsung devices, latest Pixel phones, iPhones, and Macbook Air M1/M2.

Charges 50% in just 30 minutes for many devices.

Can be recharged in about 3 hours with a 30W PD charger.

Includes a Type-C to C cable and incorporates intelligent safety features.

Available for purchase on Stuffcool’s official website and amazon.in.

Stuffcool has introduced its latest offering in the powerbank market, the Major Max. This portable charger comes with a 20000mAh capacity and is capable of 35W PD PPS output, designed to offer quick charging solutions. The Major Max promises to charge devices like flagship Samsung smartphones, the latest Pixel devices, and iPhones by 50% in just half an hour. It also supports the Macbook Air M1/M2, providing up to 85% charge from zero with a single charge. Additionally, the new Nothing Phone 2 can experience a rapid 33W charging from this powerbank.

Despite its high capacity, the Major Max maintains a compact form, with dimensions that facilitate easy handling and portability. It is accompanied by a Type-C to C cable and has been built with intelligent safety features to protect users’ devices. Certified by BIS, Major Max also assures safety standards compliance.

Tech enthusiasts looking for fast and reliable portable charging solutions can now find the Major Max available for sale on the company’s official site as well as on Amazon India.