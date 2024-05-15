TCS to Establish Human-Centric AI Center in Paris

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the creation of a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence in Paris. The announcement was made during the Choose France Summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron and attended by 300 global CEOs, including TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Key Highlights:

TCS announces new AI Center of Excellence in Paris at the Choose France Summit.

The center will focus on brain-machine interfaces, machine empathy, and AI in arts.

It aims to create jobs and internships, supporting France’s goal to double its AI-skilled workforce.

The center will serve the BFS, manufacturing, energy, and consumer industries.

Center Location and Objectives The AI center will be based at the upcoming TCS PacePort in La Défense, Paris, set to open in June 2024. This will be the seventh such facility in TCS’s global Pace network, joining others in Amsterdam, London, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Tokyo. The Paris AI Center will collaborate with startups, academia, and research organizations to enhance AI capabilities for French companies.

Focus Areas and Economic Impact The center will focus on human-centric AI technologies, including brain-computer interfaces, building empathy in machines, and AI applications in arts and culture. Valerie Pecresse, President of the Regional Council of the Ile-de-France region, expressed her support, noting that the investment will boost the local AI ecosystem and create opportunities for students and professionals.

Industry and Educational Partnerships Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at TCS, emphasized the importance of developing AI skills in France and accelerating AI adoption in the French economy. The new center aims to deepen partnerships with universities, startups, and research centers, fostering talent development and leveraging France’s strengths in design and culture.

Commitment to France Rammohan Gourneni, Country Head of TCS France, highlighted TCS’s ongoing commitment to building advanced technological capabilities in France. The new AI center will initially serve the banking and financial services, manufacturing, and consumer sectors. TCS plans to hire new talent and collaborate with universities to offer internships and projects, supporting the National AI Mission.

TCS’s Presence in France Since starting operations in France in 1992, TCS has expanded its investments in the region. The company has acquired TKS-Teknosoft in 2006 and Alti in 2013, increasing its presence with 1,600 employees serving 80 leading French businesses. TCS operates three delivery centers in Lille, Poitiers, and Paris, with a new facility planned in Toulouse. Recently, TCS modernized its corporate headquarters in La Défense and recruited over 500 people in the past three years.