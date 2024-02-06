Tech Mahindra Partners with KWC for IT Transformation

Tech Mahindra has been chosen as a strategic partner by KWC Group AG, aiming to overhaul the latter’s IT operations. This collaboration focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency and agility of KWC’s business applications and global IT infrastructure.

Partnership Highlights:

Tech Mahindra to revamp KWC’s IT operations, focusing on agility, scalability, and resilience.

The collaboration aims to standardize global system management and improve operational efficiencies.

Tech Mahindra to manage end-to-end IT services, enhancing customer experiences and driving business growth.

KWC’s cloud infrastructure, spanning multiple regions, will be streamlined under this partnership.

Mukul Dhyani, Business Head for Continental Europe at Tech Mahindra, emphasized the importance of a consolidated managed services approach to address operating challenges and drive growth. He highlighted the partnership as a significant step in expanding Tech Mahindra‘s presence in Switzerland and the DACH region, aiming to provide KWC with operational excellence and agility.

KWC, following its acquisition by Equistone, has implemented SAP Public Cloud solutions across its ERP, CRM, PDM, HR, and marketing applications, achieving a fully cloud-based landscape. Tech Mahindra will support KWC in consolidating these applications and infrastructure domains to enhance operational efficiency and innovation.

Menno Vlietstra, Group Head of IT at KWC, stated that partnering with Tech Mahindra offers cost-effectiveness, innovation, and competitiveness in the digital landscape. This partnership is expected to accelerate KWC’s transformation, ensuring up-to-date IT services and increased flexibility at reduced costs.

This initiative is part of Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, aimed at enhancing the human-centric experience and investing in technologies and solutions that support digital transformation to meet customer needs.