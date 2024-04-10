TECNO and Tech Burner’s Layers Introduce New Skins for POVA 6 Pro 5G

TECNO has partnered with Layers, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) mobile skin brand, to release a series of mobile skins designed for the POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone. This collaboration aims to provide users with a way to personalize their devices with unique designs.

Collaboration Highlights:

Exclusive mobile skins designed for TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G.

Over 60 designs available for users to personalize their smartphones.

The partnership emphasizes TECNO’s commitment to innovation and individual expression.

Layers is co-founded by Shlok Srivastava (Techburner) and Neel Gogia, offering high-quality, unique mobile skins.

TECNO’s collaboration with Layers brings a fresh wave of customization options to POVA 6 Pro 5G owners. Aimed at Gen Z users, this partnership aligns with TECNO’s goal of staying at the forefront of technological and stylistic innovation. The POVA 6 Pro 5G, known for its advanced features such as India’s first 6000mAh battery with 70W charging and over 200 back LEDs offering more than 100 animation combinations, now also boasts aesthetic enhancements through this collaboration.

The Collaboration

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting its appeal to young consumers looking for ways to express their individuality through technology. Neel Gogia, Co-founder of Layers, also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting the combined tech and aesthetic focus.

The POVA 6 Pro 5G Experience

The POVA 6 Pro 5G has made a significant impact since its launch on March 29, with features that cater to both tech-savvy users and those who appreciate design. The collaboration with Layers adds to this appeal by offering a wide range of skin designs that reflect different personal styles, from bold and vibrant to sleek and minimalist.

Whether for tech enthusiasts or those who prioritize style, the new range of skins from Layers for the POVA 6 Pro 5G enhances the smartphone experience with both innovation and personal expression.

Visit the official Layers website to explore the available designs and further personalize your TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G experience.