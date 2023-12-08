Blaupunkt Announces Massive Discounts on Smart TVs at Year-End Sale

German electronics brand Blaupunkt has announced significant discounts on its range of smart TVs during the Big Year End Sale on Flipkart. The sale, starting from December 9th and running until December 16th, 2023, features early access on December 8th. Customers can enjoy discounts up to 75% on smart TVs, along with an additional 10% instant discount for HDFC Bank Card holders. Prices for Blaupunkt TVs start at Rs 6,999/-.

Key Highlights:

Blaupunkt offers up to 75% discount on its smart TVs during Flipkart’s Big Year End Sale.

Additional 10% instant discount available for HDFC Bank Card users.

The sale features Blaupunkt’s new range of QLED and Google TVs.

Exceptional sound quality with technologies like Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround.

Range of TV models available, starting from Rs 6,999/-.

The Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV is designed to offer an enhanced entertainment experience. It includes features such as voice assistant, 4K QLED display, HDR 10+, and 1.1 billion colors. The TVs also boast Air Slim design, bezel-less display, and an Alloy stand. Connectivity features include Google TV with Voice Assistant, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The 65-inch model offers a brightness of 600 nits, while the 50-inch and 55-inch models have 550 nits.

In terms of audio, Blaupunkt TVs are equipped with a 60-watt stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, and Dolby Atmos technologies, promising clear and immersive sound quality. The brand’s emphasis on delivering quality audio at an affordable price is highlighted.

The sale also includes the recently launched 43-inch QLED and 55-inch Google TV models. The 43-inch model, priced at Rs. 23,999/-, features a QLED 4K display, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus for immersive sound. The 55-inch Google TV model, priced at Rs. 29,999/-, offers a 4K HDR10+ display, bezel-less design, and is powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a 60W stereo box speaker system with DTS TruSurround technology.

The Big Year End Sale covers a wide range of Blaupunkt’s 4K Smart TVs, all offered at attractive prices. These TVs are equipped with HDR technology, ensuring detailed and vibrant visuals. The TVs also feature immersive sound with a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and speaker outputs supporting surround sound technologies.