Top Diwali Smartphone Deals Under 12K

Diwali, a significant festival in India, is synonymous with celebrations and festive deals. With the current festive sale season, discounts on smartphones are abundant, and several new budget smartphones have debuted. Here are some notable smartphones available at competitive prices.

Key Highlights:

realme narzo N53 (4GB+64GB) – INR 8,999 | Offer Price – INR 7,999

The realme narzo N53 offers a 6.74-inch gaming display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI camera system, an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor, and a 5000mAh battery. It is available in Feather Black and Feather Gold colors and supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Buyers can find it on realme.com and Amazon.in.

moto g14 (4GB+128GB) – INR 12,999 | Offer Price – INR 8,499

The moto g14 comes with a 5000mAh battery, a UNISOC T616 processor, a 6.5 FHD+ Display, and a 50 MP Rear Camera with Quad Pixel technology. It is available in Steel Grey, Pale Lilac, Sky Blue, and Butter Cream colors on Motorola.in and Flipkart.

realme narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB) – INR 12,999 | Offer Price – INR 11,499

The realme narzo 60x 5G features a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 6.72-inch display with a max brightness of 680 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, it’s available in Nebula Purple and Stellar Green on realme.com and Amazon.in.

Redmi 12 5G (4GB+128GB) – 15,999 | Offer Price – INR 11,999

The Redmi 12 5G offers a 5000mAh battery, a 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and an IP53 water-resistance rating. With a 50MP + 2MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It’s available in Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB+128GB) – INR 17,990 | Offer Price – INR 11,990

The Galaxy M14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Gorilla Glass 5 display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6000mAh battery, and is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor. It has a dual-camera system with a 50 MP primary camera. Available in Berry Blue, Smoky Teal, and Icy Silver.