JBL Launches “Perfect Sound for Every Mood” Digital Campaign this Diwali

JBL, an audio brand from HARMAN, has introduced its 50-day all-India digital campaign titled ‘Perfect Sound for Every Mood’ in time for Diwali. Focusing on JBL Active Noise Cancellation headphones, the campaign emphasizes the range’s versatility for various life scenarios.

Key Highlights:

JBL’s new digital campaign will run for 50 days.

The initiative emphasizes content-driven approaches, engaging with audiences on digital platforms.

Collaborations include one with CricBuzz for the ‘Mute the World Performer’ segment.

The campaign will be prominent across major airport terminals in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

JBL offers special festive cashback deals in partnership with leading banks from October 1st to November 20th, 2023.

Breaking away from traditional advertising strategies, JBL’s Diwali campaign focuses on engaging content to connect with its target audience. This includes a partnership with CricBuzz to introduce the ‘Mute the World Performer’ segment, catering to cricket enthusiasts. The collaboration highlights the immersive audio experience offered by JBL while watching matches.

Moreover, JBL has initiated the ‘Mute the World with Perfect Sound’ campaign across major airport terminals in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. This effort underscores JBL’s noise cancellation products, targeting travelers seeking solace amidst the hustle and bustle of airports and flights.

In an effort to make their headphones more accessible, JBL has collaborated with leading banks to present cashback deals. These offers, available from October 1st to November 20th, 2023, ensure consumers enjoy JBL’s sound quality during the Diwali festivities.

On this occasion, Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, remarked, “JBL is eager to enhance the joy of this season through experiences that align with the Diwali spirit. We wish everyone a Happy Diwali filled with harmony and the sweet symphony of life.”

Festive Offers on JBL Products: