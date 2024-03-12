UBON Launches New Multimedia Wireless Speakers for Holi

UBON has introduced a new series of multimedia wireless speakers with mic features, designed for the Holi season. The range includes the UBON HT 1540 trolley speaker with RGB Lights, UBON HT 1550 tower speaker with an LED display, and the UBON HT 1520 tower speaker, all of which are equipped with modern designs and features catering to the festive needs.

Key Highlights:

The series features the UBON HT 1540, HT 1550, and HT 1520 speakers, tailored for Holi celebrations.

Speakers offer a variety of features, including Bluetooth version 5.0, USB charging, built-in microphones, and multiple connectivity options.

The HT 1550 model delivers 70 watts of sound output and includes 2 woofers of 8 inches, offering deep bass and a party vibe.

Prices for the speakers are set at Rs. 24,999 for the HT 1550, Rs. 15,999 for the HT 1540, and Rs. 12,999 for the HT 1520.

UBON has expanded its product line with the launch of a new range of multimedia wireless speakers, aiming to enhance the Holi festival experience. The series includes various models designed for parties and celebrations, featuring RGB lights, LED displays, and wireless mic options. The speakers are designed to provide quality audio performance with features that cater to the current generation’s preferences.

The UBON HT 1550, known as the Music Blaster, is a standout with its 70 watts of sound output and dual 8-inch woofers, designed to create a comprehensive party atmosphere. Its unique design, highlighted by RGB lights and an LED display, distinguishes it from other speakers in its category.

The UBON HT 1540 multimedia wireless trolley speaker offers a mix of audio performance and visual appeal with its RGB lights, a 12-inch woofer, and a 60-watt output. This model is suited for karaoke enthusiasts and features a wireless mic for interactive entertainment.

The UBON HT 1520 party master wireless tower speaker is designed with a sleek look, featuring an LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. With 40 watts of sound output and two 6.5-inch woofers, it offers a solid audio experience at an affordable price.

Lalit Arora, Co-Founder of UBON, expressed excitement about the new series, emphasizing the company’s commitment to enhancing celebration experiences with technology. He highlighted the deep bass and quality sound as key factors in transforming gatherings into memorable events.

The new speaker range is available at authorized UBON retailers and online stores, providing customers with accessible options to elevate their festive celebrations with high-quality audio equipment.