itel Roar 75 Review: An Awesome Budget-Friendly Wireless Neckband

In the contemporary market of audio devices, itel has made a notable entry with its Roar 75 Open-Ear Buds. This product stands out not just for its unique design but also for its performance and affordability. This review takes a closer look at various aspects of the itel Roar 75, evaluating its design, sound quality, connectivity, and overall value for money.

Key Features

Dual mic with AI ENC for clear & Noise-free calls

Upto 13 Hours Playback

14.2mm Bass Boost Driver

IPX5 Water Resistant

BT 5.2 for Seamless Connectivity

Light Weight

Design and Comfort

The itel Roar 75 deviates from the conventional design of wireless earbuds. At first glance, they resemble earbuds attached to a neckband, presenting a unique aesthetic in the wireless audio segment. Despite this unconventional design, the Roar 75 scores high on comfort. They are surprisingly lightweight, ensuring that users don’t feel burdened even during prolonged usage.

In practical terms, the Roar 75’s design doesn’t hinder daily activities. Whether it’s a visit to the gym, a jog, or just casual use throughout the day, these earbuds sit comfortably without any issues. The choice of materials, namely titanium metal wire and rubber, contributes to both their durability and comfort, making them a reliable companion for active users.

Sound Quality

When it comes to sound, the itel Roar 75 delivers impressively loud audio, a feature that is particularly commendable given its price point. However, this strength is slightly offset by the earbuds’ tendency to leak sound. This can be a concern during calls, as there’s a possibility that people nearby might overhear your conversation. Nonetheless, for music enthusiasts, these earbuds perform adequately, providing a satisfactory auditory experience without significant distortions or quality issues.

Considering the affordability of the itel Roar 75, the sound quality is quite commendable. It’s a reminder that good sound doesn’t always have to come at a high price, and for everyday use, these earbuds do a respectable job.

Connectivity

The Roar 75 uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, which is a notable feature at this price point. This newer version of Bluetooth ensures a stable connection over a range of 10 meters. Connecting these earbuds to a smartphone or other devices is a straightforward process, typically taking just 3 to 4 seconds.

Another aspect worth mentioning is the inclusion of microphones in both buds. This design choice significantly enhances the calling experience, offering clarity and reducing the chance of miscommunication during calls. This feature adds to the overall usability of the earbuds, making them a versatile choice for both listening to music and handling phone calls.

Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 1,099, the itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Buds are positioned as an affordable option in the wireless audio market. They are available in two colors – black and blue, catering to different user preferences. Interested buyers can find them on Amazon India, as well as at Itel’s retail stores. The addition of a one-year warranty by the company further enhances their value proposition, providing customers with a sense of security and trust in the product.

Pros and Cons of the itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Buds

Pros

Unique Design: The combination of earbuds with a neckband style sets it apart from traditional designs, offering a distinct aesthetic. Lightweight and Comfortable: Despite their unique design, these earbuds are lightweight and comfortable, suitable for extended use without discomfort. Good Sound Quality for Price: Considering their affordable price, the itel Roar 75 delivers loud and clear sound, which is commendable for everyday use. Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity: Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, they offer stable and quick connectivity within a 10-meter range. Integrated Microphones: Each bud includes a microphone, enhancing the call quality and making them versatile for both listening and communication. Affordability: Priced at Rs 1,099, they are an economical choice for those seeking wireless earbuds without a hefty price tag.

Cons

Sound Leakage: The earbuds tend to leak sound, which can be a privacy concern during calls in public spaces. Not Suitable for High-End Audiophiles: While the sound quality is good for the price, it may not meet the expectations of users seeking high-end audio fidelity. No Advanced Features: Lacks advanced features like noise cancellation, touch controls, or app integration that are found in higher-end models.

Conclusion

The itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Buds present a compelling option for those looking for affordable, comfortable, and reasonably good-quality wireless earbuds. While they may not compete with high-end models in terms of sound isolation or audio fidelity, they strike an impressive balance between cost and performance. Their unique design, combined with the convenience of Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and the added benefit of microphones in each bud, makes them a suitable choice for a wide range of users.

The itel Roar 75 stands out as a budget-friendly option in the wireless earbud market. Its performance in various aspects makes it a worthy consideration for those who want a mix of functionality, style, and affordability.