Ultimate Eid Guide: Top 5 Tech Presents to Add Sparkle to Your Festivities

Eid is a time of joy, celebration, and giving. This year, why not surprise your loved ones with some exciting tech gifts that will add sparkle to their festivities, from smart gadgets to entertainment devices, here are the top 5 tech presents to consider:

Sony SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable Speaker

The Sony SRS-XV500 is the perfect addition to elevate your Eid celebration to the next level. These speakers are ideal for playing your favorite tunes while you gather with loved ones. With a battery life of up to 25 hours and an IPX4 splash resistance rating, the XV500 speaker can withstand splashes and spills, allowing you to enjoy your Eid festivities without any worries.

Nokia G42 5G:

The all new Nokia G42 5G is the best option when it comes to celebrate Eid with style, available in three stunning colors – So Pink, So Grey, and So Purple. This smartphone is designed to capture and share memories effortlessly, making it the ideal companion for creating and sharing special moments with your loved ones during Eid celebrations. The impressive 50 MP triple camera and outstanding camera capabilities ensure that every moment is captured in stunning detail. The Nokia G42 5G comes in three variants – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB – ensuring there’s a perfect option for everyone. These phones can be found on Amazon, the HMD website, and in retail stores starting at a very affordable price of Rs. 9,999. Additionally, buyers can also avail of other offers such as free earbuds and no-cost EMI, making it the perfect Eid gift for your loved ones.

CANON EOS 90D DSLR CAMERA

Crafted to seize the essence of Eid celebrations, the Canon EOS 90D is the ideal camera, boasting 45 cross-type AF points in its 100% coverage optical viewfinder and a rapid shooting speed of up to 10fps. It excels in tracking and capturing those priceless moments, guaranteeing no detail is overlooked.

Galaxy Buds FE

The Galaxy Buds FE offers a premium sound quality with ANC, making them an ideal choice for a gift. With an ergonomic and intuitive fit designed for the Galaxy ecosystem, these earbuds deliver an exceptional listening experience, block out unwanted noise, and offer a personalized fit with various tips. They can be the perfect everyday companion for anyone and can be a perfect tech gift for Eid.

Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Sport Band :

The Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Sport Band is a must-have for those looking for a blend of health monitoring and smartwatch features. With an extended battery life, intuitive gesture control, and adaptive brightness, this watch offers unparalleled versatility and convenience. It goes beyond just telling time, providing a holistic experience that seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle. Available in a variety of stylish colors, it’s not just a watch—it’s a statement piece that enhances both style and wellness. So, now you can gift your loved one the present of health with this watch.

This Eid, make your loved ones feel special with these top 5 tech presents. Whether they’re into smart phones, audio accessories, or cameras, there’s something on this list that will add sparkle to their festivities and bring a smile to their face.