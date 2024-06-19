Bajaj to Launch World’s First CNG Motorcycle on July 5th: A Closer Look

Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, has officially confirmed the launch of the world’s first CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) motorcycle on July 5th, 2024. This groundbreaking development in the two-wheeler industry is set to be unveiled in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Pune.
What to Expect from Bajaj’s CNG Motorcycle:
While specific details about the motorcycle are yet to be officially disclosed, several leaks and spy shots have provided insights into what we can anticipate from this innovative vehicle:
- Bi-Fuel System: The motorcycle is expected to feature a bi-fuel system, capable of running on both petrol and CNG. This would provide riders with the flexibility to choose between fuel options based on availability and cost.
- 125cc Engine: The motorcycle is likely to be powered by a 125cc engine, making it suitable for daily commuting and city riding.
- Two Variants: Bajaj is rumored to be launching two variants of the CNG motorcycle – one for urban areas and a more rugged version designed for rural terrains. The rural variant is expected to have additional features like a sump guard, knuckle guard, and handlebar brace for enhanced durability.
- Affordable Pricing: While the official price hasn’t been announced, industry insiders predict that the CNG motorcycle will be priced competitively, potentially around ₹80,000 (ex-showroom). This would make it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for an economical and eco-friendly mode of transportation.
Potential Impact on the Two-Wheeler Market:
The launch of Bajaj’s CNG motorcycle is expected to have a significant impact on the Indian two-wheeler market:
- Eco-Friendly Alternative: With growing concerns about pollution and rising fuel prices, the CNG motorcycle offers a cleaner and more affordable alternative to traditional petrol-powered bikes. This could encourage a shift towards eco-friendly vehicles in the two-wheeler segment.
- Increased Competition: Bajaj’s entry into the CNG motorcycle segment is likely to spark competition among other manufacturers, leading to further innovation and development in this niche market.
- Expanded Consumer Choice: The availability of a CNG motorcycle would provide consumers with an additional choice, catering to those who prioritize fuel efficiency and environmental consciousness.
Bajaj Auto’s upcoming CNG motorcycle launch is a noteworthy development in the two-wheeler industry. It represents a step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for transportation. With its expected features and competitive pricing, the CNG motorcycle has the potential to disrupt the market and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles in India.