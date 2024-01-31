Urbn MagTag: Revolutionizing Portable Charging at Affordable Prices

Urbn has introduced its new line of MagTag power banks, offering advanced charging capabilities at competitive prices. These innovative power banks are designed to cater to the growing needs of smartphone users for reliable and portable power sources.

Key Highlights:

Available in 5000 mAh and 10000 mAh capacities.

Features 15W wireless and 20W wired charging for the 10000 mAh variant.

The 5000 mAh variant offers 12W wired charging.

Includes a MagTag ring for seamless charging on both iPhone and Android devices.

Supports MagSafe compatibility and pass-through charging.

Available in black, blue, and purple color variants.

Sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Urbn’s website.

Priced at Rs 2,499 for 5000 mAh and Rs 3,499 for 10000 mAh models.

Comes with a one-year exchange warranty.

Overview of Urbn MagTag Power Banks

Urbn, a notable brand in consumer electronics, has recently launched its MagTag Magnetic Wireless power banks, designed to meet the needs of both Android and iOS users. The MagTag series stands out with its MagTag ring, ensuring seamless charging for smartphones. This series also features pass-through charging, enabling users to charge their devices and the power bank simultaneously.

Features and Specifications

The 10000 mAh MagTag power bank is equipped with 15W wireless and 20W wired charging capabilities, offering fast charging that can power devices from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. Its standout feature, the MagTag ring, enhances the convenience of charging for both iPhones and Android smartphones. The power bank also supports dual charging and is MagSafe compatible.

The smaller 5000 mAh variant, while equipped with the same MagTag ring, offers a 12W wired charging capability. Both variants are available in three stylish colors: black, blue, and purple.

Availability and Pricing

These power banks are available for purchase on various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Urbn’s official website. The 5000 mAh model is priced at Rs 2,499, and the 10000 mAh model at Rs 3,499.

Urbn’s pricing strategy for the MagTag series is aggressive, positioning these power banks as both affordable and feature-rich. This approach could attract a broad spectrum of consumers, from tech enthusiasts looking for the latest gadgets to everyday users seeking reliable and efficient charging solutions.

The choice of color variants (black, blue, and purple) also indicates a focus on aesthetic appeal, catering to personal styles and preferences, which is an important consideration for many consumers.

Potential Impact on Consumer Behavior

Increased Dependability on Portable Power: As smartphones and other portable devices become more integral to our daily lives, the demand for reliable portable charging solutions is likely to increase. Products like the MagTag power banks could become essential accessories for many users.

Shift Towards Wireless Charging: With the convenience and efficiency of wireless charging provided by the MagTag series, consumers might increasingly prefer wireless charging solutions over traditional wired ones.

Sustainable Charging Habits: The fast charging and pass-through capabilities might encourage users to adopt more efficient charging habits, reducing the time devices need to be plugged in.

Urbn’s MagTag power banks are a blend of innovation, convenience, and affordability. They cater to the increasing demand for reliable portable charging solutions, especially for those constantly on the move. With their advanced features, competitive pricing, and availability in various capacities and colors, Urbn’s MagTag power banks are set to be a game-changer in the portable charging market.