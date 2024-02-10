Valentine’s Day Tech Gift Ideas from LG

Valentine’s Day is an occasion for showcasing love and affection. LG steps in this year with technological gifts aimed at enhancing the daily lives of your loved ones. The company’s latest offerings, the LG ToneFree Fit TF7 wireless earbuds and the LG XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth speaker, cater to music enthusiasts and party lovers alike, promising to add a touch of innovation to the romantic celebrations. Here are the highlights of these devices:

Key Highlights:

LG ToneFree Fit TF7 Wireless Earbuds: Offers a comfortable fit, high-quality sound with Meridian audio technology, active noise cancellation, and UVnano cleaning technology.

LG XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Speaker: Features a powerful 8″ Giant Woofer, dynamic bass optimizer, XBOOM Party Lightings, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Both devices are waterproof and come with extended battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment.

LG ToneFree Fit TF7 Wireless Earbuds: The ToneFree Fit TF7 earbuds are designed for music and fitness enthusiasts, featuring a lightweight design and a secure fit suitable for both workouts and daily use. They are equipped with medical-grade silicone ear gels and swivel grip technology for noise isolation and stability. The earbuds deliver superior sound quality, thanks to a 6mm driver unit and Meridian audio technology. Active noise cancellation allows users to immerse in their music without external interruptions. Additionally, the UVnano cleaning technology ensures the earbuds remain hygienic, complemented by an IP67 water and sweatproof rating. Users can enjoy up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with an extra 20 hours provided by the charging cradle.

LG XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Speaker: For those looking to elevate their party experience, the LG XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth speaker offers deep, bold bass with its 8″ Giant Woofer and a dynamic bass optimizer for balanced sound. The speaker comes with two 2.5″ dome tweeters for clear high frequencies, while XBOOM Party Lightings and Multi Color Ring Lighting create a captivating visual experience. The animated pixel display enables creative expression through LED panel text and animations. It also features mic and guitar inputs for live performances. Its portable design, complete with a telescopic handle and wheels, along with IPX4 water resistance, makes it easy to bring the celebration anywhere. The speaker promises up to 20 hours of battery life, ensuring the party goes on as long as desired.

Both devices are available at discounted prices on e-commerce websites, making them accessible options for Valentine’s Day gifts.