Valve’s Next Game Leak: What We Know So Far

Valve’s next game, Deadlock, may have leaked, featuring 6v6 gameplay with elements from Dota 2 and Overwatch, set in a fantasy steampunk universe.

Valve, the renowned game developer behind iconic titles like Half-Life, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike, appears to have a new project in the works. Recent leaks have sparked excitement and curiosity among the gaming community, suggesting that Valve’s next game could be a competitive 6v6 third-person shooter titled “Deadlock.”

The Leak

The information comes from Gabe Follower, a well-known data miner and insider in the gaming community. According to his findings, Deadlock was previously codenamed “Neon Prime” and is designed as a hero-based shooter. Players will battle on a large map with four lanes, using various abilities and items. The game is expected to combine elements from several popular titles, including Dota 2, Team Fortress 2, Overwatch, Valorant, Smite, and Orcs Must Die​.

Game Mechanics and Design

Deadlock is rumored to feature fast-paced gameplay with a mix of strategic and action elements. The hero design is said to be heavily inspired by the Dota universe, and the main map will resemble a modern steampunk European city, similar to the aesthetic seen in Half-Life. The game will incorporate tower defense mechanics, adding another layer of strategy​.

Interestingly, the game is not tied to the Half-Life universe, despite initial sci-fi elements inspired by Half-Life and Portal. After receiving some negative feedback, the development team decided to shift the focus towards a fantasy setting. This change has led to mixed reactions within the gaming community.

Development and Release

Valve has not officially confirmed Deadlock, and as with all rumors, it is advisable to take this information with a grain of salt. However, the credibility of the sources and the consistency of the leaks suggest that there is some truth to these claims. The game might be officially revealed soon, but until then, fans are left to speculate and anticipate what Valve has in store next​​.

The Context of Citadel and Other Projects

It’s worth noting that Deadlock is not the only rumored project from Valve. The company has been working on multiple games, including a VR project codenamed “Citadel.” Citadel is expected to feature asymmetric gameplay​.