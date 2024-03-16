Vijay Sales Launches Apple Days Sale with Major Discounts

Vijay Sales, a leading electronics omni-channel retail chain in India, announces the return of its Apple Days Sale starting from March 16th. Customers can look forward to significant discounts on a wide array of Apple products including the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Apple Care+ across its more than 130 retail outlets and online platform. The sale, ending on March 24th, also features exclusive offers for HDFC bank card holders and additional benefits for in-store exchanges.

Key Highlights:

The sale offers discounts on Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Special pricing for the iPhone 15 series, with the base model starting at INR 66,490 after discounts.

Up to INR 5,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank Card holders on various Apple products.

Exclusive in-store exchange bonuses up to INR 10,000 and combo deals for iPhone 15 Series purchases.

Additional 20% discount on Protect+ with ACS for enhanced protection of devices.

Loyalty rewards through the MyVS program, providing 0.75% back in loyalty points.

The Apple Days Sale by Vijay Sales presents an opportunity for customers to purchase the latest Apple products at discounted prices. For example, the iPhone 15 base model is available at a starting price of INR 66,490 after an instant discount of INR 4,000 for HDFC Bank Card holders. The sale extends across the board, covering the latest models including the iPhone 15 Pro Series, various iPad generations, MacBook versions with M3, M2, and M1 chips, as well as Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

Vijay Sales is also offering higher storage variants of the iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max at the price points of lower storage variants, making it an opportune time for customers to upgrade. Additional benefits include two exclusive combo deals for iPhone 15 Series purchases, comprising essential accessories at reduced prices.

Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, emphasized the goal of making cutting-edge technology accessible to more people through this sale. The event underscores Vijay Sales’ commitment to providing value to its customers, combining competitive pricing with additional discounts and loyalty rewards.