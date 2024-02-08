Vijay Sales Launches Valentine’s Day Sale with Up to 70% Off

Vijay Sales has announced its Valentine’s Day Sale, offering significant discounts on a variety of products. The sale encompasses a wide range of items, from smartphones and tablets to gadgets and home appliances, available both online at www.vijaysales.com and in stores. Highlights of the sale include the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone available for INR 10,999, the Apple iPad 9th Generation at a discounted price of INR 27,900, and the boAt Enigma R32 Women Smartwatch priced at INR 3,199. Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can purchase the Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G for INR 47,999, down from its original price.
