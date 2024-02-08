Vijay Sales Launches Valentine’s Day Sale with Up to 70% Off

Vijay Sales has announced its Valentine’s Day Sale, offering significant discounts on a variety of products. The sale encompasses a wide range of items, from smartphones and tablets to gadgets and home appliances, available both online at www.vijaysales.com and in stores. Highlights of the sale include the Redmi 13C 5G smartphone available for INR 10,999, the Apple iPad 9th Generation at a discounted price of INR 27,900, and the boAt Enigma R32 Women Smartwatch priced at INR 3,199. Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can purchase the Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G for INR 47,999, down from its original price.

Key Highlights: Smartphones, including the Redmi 13C 5G, starting at INR 6,699.

Up to 40% off on tablets, audio products starting from INR 149, and smartwatches from INR 899.

Special discounts on gaming devices, laptops, kitchen appliances, and personal care gadgets.

Thoughtful gifts under INR 5000, such as the Philips Epilator and Vega Multi Grooming Kit.

The sale features the latest smartphones like the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. The Valentine’s Day Sale at Vijay Sales presents an excellent opportunity for customers to find the perfect gift for their loved ones, embracing the spirit of the season through technology. With discounts across a broad spectrum of products, shoppers can select from best-selling mobile phones, laptops, audio equipment, and much more. This limited-time event is designed to cater to various interests, ensuring that everyone can express their affection with a meaningful present.