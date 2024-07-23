OnePlus Metalverse: An Exclusive Preview of the OnePlus Nord 4 for the India Community

Get an exclusive first look at the all-metal OnePlus Nord 4 at OnePlus Metalverse pop-up events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Exciting offers await!

OnePlus Metalverse: An Exclusive Preview of the OnePlus Nord 4 for the...

OnePlus is hosting the “OnePlus Metalverse” pop-up events in Bengaluru and Hyderabad from July 26th to 28th. These events offer an exclusive opportunity for the OnePlus community to experience the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 firsthand.

Event Highlights

Exclusive Hands-On: Get an early look and feel of the all-metal OnePlus Nord 4.

Celebrity Appearances: Meet celebrities like Kannan Gill, Srinidhi Shetty, and SreeLeela.

Purchase Opportunities: Buy the Nord 4 and receive exclusive OnePlus merchandise.

Special Offers: Avail instant discounts and exchange bonuses.

OnePlus Nord 4: Power and Style Combined

Starting at INR 29,999, the OnePlus Nord 4 features a sleek metal unibody design, a powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging, and 4 years of OS and 6 years of security updates. It’s available in three colors and storage options.

Offers and Availability

Instant bank discounts of INR 3000 on 8+256GB and 12+256GB variants with select credit cards.

INR 2000 exchange bonus for non-functional phones.

No-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Complimentary OnePlus backpack worth INR 4,999 with purchase (subject to availability).

Join the Metalverse

The OnePlus Metalverse is a celebration of OnePlus’ commitment to innovation and its vibrant community. Don’t miss this chance to experience the future of smartphones and connect with fellow tech enthusiasts.