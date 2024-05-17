What I Love and What I Can’t Stand About the 2024 iPads

Discover the strengths and weaknesses of the 2024 iPads, featuring the powerful M4 chip, OLED display, and sleek design, but hindered by battery life and high prices.

The new 2024 iPads from Apple have garnered significant attention, showcasing some impressive advancements while also leaving room for improvement. Here’s an in-depth look at the features and drawbacks of the latest iPads.

The Highs: What I Love

M4 Chip Performance

The introduction of the M4 chip is a game-changer for the 2024 iPad Pro models. Built on a 3nm manufacturing process, the M4 chip features six efficiency cores and four performance cores, offering 1.5 times the CPU performance of the previous M2 model. This results in faster processing, smoother multitasking, and improved overall performance, making the new iPads incredibly powerful devices for both professional and casual use​.

OLED Display

The 2024 iPads boast an Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, which uses tandem OLED technology to deliver stunning visuals. With a peak HDR brightness of 1600 nits and sub-millisecond control over each pixel, the display provides deep blacks, vibrant colors, and sharp contrast. This makes the new iPads ideal for media consumption, photo editing, and graphic design​​.

Sleek Design

Apple has made the 2024 iPad Pro models thinner and lighter than ever before. The 11-inch model measures 5.3mm in thickness, while the 13-inch model is even slimmer at 5.1mm. This reduction in size enhances portability and ease of use, particularly for those who frequently travel or use their iPads on the go​.

Improved Accessories

The updated Magic Keyboard and the new Apple Pencil Pro offer enhanced functionality and a more seamless user experience. The Magic Keyboard now includes an expanded glass trackpad and aluminum palm rest, creating a more Mac-like experience. The Apple Pencil Pro features a new sensor for squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, and advanced precision, making it a valuable tool for artists and note-takers​.

Enhanced Front-Facing Camera

The 12-megapixel front-facing camera has been repositioned to the landscape side of the iPad, aligning with the natural orientation when using a keyboard. This change improves the experience of video calls and FaceTime, making the iPad a more effective communication tool​.

The Lows: What I Can’t Stand

Battery Life

Despite numerous advancements, the 2024 iPads still offer the same 10-hour battery life as previous models. While 10 hours may be sufficient for most users, the lack of improvement in battery longevity is disappointing, especially given the higher performance and new features that could benefit from extended usage time​.

High Price Point

The new iPad Pro models come with a hefty price tag. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999, while the 13-inch model starts at $1299. Adding cellular connectivity and higher storage options can push the price even higher, making these devices a significant investment. For some, the cost may not justify the incremental upgrades from previous models​​.

Removal of Ultra Wide Camera

Apple’s decision to remove the Ultra Wide camera from the rear of the iPad Pro is another drawback. While the single-lens 12-megapixel camera and LiDAR scanner are still present, the absence of the Ultra Wide option limits the photographic versatility of the device. This could be a significant downside for users who rely on their iPad for capturing a wide range of photographic content​.

Incremental Software Updates

While the hardware has seen significant improvements, the iPadOS software updates have been more incremental. Some users and reviewers feel that the software does not fully utilize the hardware’s capabilities, resulting in a disparity between the device’s potential and its actual performance in day-to-day use​​.

The 2024 iPads represent a blend of cutting-edge technology and familiar drawbacks. The impressive performance, OLED display, and sleek design are counterbalanced by persistent issues such as battery life and high cost. Whether these new iPads are worth the investment depends largely on individual needs and how much value one places on the new features versus the areas where the iPads still fall short.