Guilty Gear Strive: Slayer Gameplay Revealed

Explore the exclusive gameplay of Slayer in Guilty Gear -Strive-. Learn about his release date, moves, new battle stage, and what’s next for Season 4.

Arc System Works has officially unveiled Slayer, the latest addition to the Guilty Gear -Strive- roster. This announcement, made during the GGST Grand Finals at Evo Japan 2024, has generated significant buzz among fans of the popular fighting game. Here’s a detailed look at what players can expect from Slayer’s return.

Slayer’s Background and Release Date

Slayer, a fan-favorite character known for his dignified and laid-back vampire persona, is set to join the roster on May 30, 2024. Slayer’s backstory is rich and intriguing. A former head of the Assassin’s Guild, he has now retired to a quieter life, enjoying poetry and the company of his immortal wife, Sharon. His love for combat and haikus adds a unique flavor to his character in the game​.

Gameplay Mechanics and Moves

Slayer brings a robust set of moves and abilities designed to keep opponents on their toes. Known for his punishing playstyle, Slayer excels in close-range combat and can quickly capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes. Key moves in his arsenal include:

Mappa Hunch (236 P or K): A far-reaching strike that allows Slayer to dash forward quickly.

A far-reaching strike that allows Slayer to dash forward quickly. Dandy Step (214 P or K): A command movement that sets up various follow-up attacks.

A command movement that sets up various follow-up attacks. Pilebunker (P during Dandy Step): A high-damage move that is quick but leaves Slayer vulnerable if blocked.

A high-damage move that is quick but leaves Slayer vulnerable if blocked. Bump Ahead (K during Dandy Step): A low kick mix-up tool that is safe on block.

A low kick mix-up tool that is safe on block. It’s Late (S during Dandy Step): An overhead attack that can also serve as an anti-air.

An overhead attack that can also serve as an anti-air. Master’s Hammer (S during Dandy Step): A strike attack with positive frames on block.

A strike attack with positive frames on block. Bloodsucking Universe (63214 HS): An unblockable move that allows Slayer to recover health​​.

These moves make Slayer a versatile and unpredictable fighter, capable of changing the tempo of battles and keeping his opponents guessing.

New Stage: Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors

Alongside Slayer, Arc System Works is introducing a new stage called “Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors.” This stage is set in a town previously featured in Season Pass 1’s “Another Story” and is adorned with vibrant, light-up decorations. The stage is a tribute to the game’s heroes, celebrating the spirit of community and heroism​.

Season 3 and Beyond

With Slayer’s addition, Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 3 comes to a close. The Season Pass 3 has featured a roster including Johnny, Elphelt, A.B.A, and now Slayer. Fans can look forward to the new updates, bug fixes, and balance changes accompanying Slayer’s release​.

Arc System Works has also teased the beginning of Season 4, promising more new characters and stages in the future. This ongoing support underscores the developer’s commitment to keeping Guilty Gear -Strive- fresh and engaging for its community​.