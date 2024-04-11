WordPress Owner Automattic Acquires Messaging App Beeper for $125 Million

Automattic (WordPress owner) acquires Beeper, a universal chat app, in $125M deal. This expands their messaging offerings and promotes open communications.

Automattic, the company behind the popular content management system WordPress, has significantly expanded its communications portfolio by acquiring the messaging app Beeper for a reported $125 million. This strategic move strengthens Automattic’s commitment to providing streamlined, open communication solutions. Beeper’s founder, Eric Migicovsky, joins Automattic as Head of Messaging.

Beeper has garnered attention as a universal chat app that seamlessly consolidates 15 popular messaging platforms. These include WhatsApp, iMessage, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Signal, Slack, and others. Beeper’s ability to bridge disparate messaging services addresses the long-standing problem of fragmentation in the online communication space.

This acquisition marks Automattic’s second foray into the cross-platform messaging space following its purchase of Texts.com last year. Automattic has been a vocal proponent of open standards in communication technology. The Beeper acquisition underscores the company’s determination to challenge the dominance of closed messaging ecosystems maintained by tech giants.

This move could potentially lead to a more integrated and user-friendly messaging experience across Automattic’s offerings. Additionally, Beeper’s focus on bridging disparate messaging platforms echoes a growing demand for interoperability, especially in the enterprise and collaboration segments of the market.

Industry experts see this as a significant development. It highlights an increasing demand for interoperable communications solutions and a potential shift away from platform-specific walled gardens. Migicovsky, known for his work on the Pebble smartwatch, has a strong track record of innovation. His leadership at Automattic promises exciting developments in the messaging arena.

News of the acquisition has been met with enthusiasm within the open-source and technology communities. Many see this as a positive step towards greater user choice and freedom in online communications. Experts predict that this integration will benefit WordPress users in the long run, allowing for streamlined communications and collaborations within the platform’s ecosystem.

This move by Automattic strengthens its position in the digital landscape. It complements other Automattic properties such as Tumblr and Longreads. The focus on open, user-friendly communication tools aligns with Automattic’s core values and could pave the way for even more innovative solutions in the future.