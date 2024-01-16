Xiaomi India’s Redmi Note 13 Series Hits INR 1,000 Crore in Sales

Xiaomi, a global technology brand, has reported a significant start to the year 2024, with their Redmi Note 13 Series 5G achieving a revenue of INR 1,000 crores since its launch on January 10, 2024. This marks a notable increase in sales compared to the previous Redmi Note 12 5G Series.

Key Highlights:

Xiaomi India’s Redmi Note 13 5G Series surpasses Redmi Note 12 5G Series sales by 95%.

The series was launched on January 10, 2024, and is available on Mi.com, Amazon.in, and other authorized outlets.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offer advanced features like high-quality displays, excellent cameras, and rapid charging.

Redmi Note 13 5G features an immersive display and a sleek design, touted as the slimmest in the series.

Special offers include discounts and a Xiaomi loyalty bonus on purchases made through various platforms.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G are designed to cater to users seeking enhanced smartphone features. These models boast of high-quality displays, top-tier cameras, and fast charging capabilities. The Redmi Note 13 5G continues the tradition of the Note Series, offering an expansive display and a sleek form factor, making it the slimmest model in the Redmi Note lineup.

Price and Availability:

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Available from INR 29,999 to INR 33,999, with varying configurations.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: Priced between INR 23,999 and INR 27,999, offering different memory options.

Redmi Note 13 5G: Ranges from INR 16,999 to INR 20,999, based on configuration.

Offer Details:

Customers can benefit from an instant discount using ICICI Credit and Debit cards. Xiaomi also provides a loyalty bonus for existing Xiaomi/Redmi users. Moreover, buyers of any Redmi Note 13 5G Series smartphone can purchase the Redmi Watch 3 active at a discounted price of INR 1,999