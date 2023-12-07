Xiaomi Launches Redmi 13C 5G in India, Expanding 5G Reach

Xiaomi India has announced the global launch of the Redmi 13C 5G in India, as part of its efforts to enhance 5G penetration in the country. The Redmi 13C Series, which also includes a base variant, represents the latest addition to Xiaomi’s smartphone offerings.

Key Highlights:

The Redmi 13C 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+SoC.

The device features dual 5G standby and connectivity, with speeds up to 2.2 GHz.

The Redmi 13C Series offers two design aesthetics, including the Dynamic Star Trail Design and Star Shine Design.

Available in several color options, including Startrail Silver, Green, and Black, and Starshine Green and Black.

Equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Corning Gorilla Glass for enhanced durability.

The series boasts a 17.1 cm display with a 90Hz Adaptive Sync refresh rate.

Includes a 50MP AI Dual camera and an 8MP front camera.

Offers up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Features a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 10W charger included.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, emphasized the importance of 5G adoption for the country’s digitalization. He cited the success of the Redmi 12 5G, which was the most shipped 5G smartphone in Q3 2023, as a stepping stone towards achieving greater 5G accessibility in India.

The Redmi 13C 5G sets a benchmark in high-speed connectivity, offering enhanced performance for multitasking and media consumption. Its design, including the Dynamic Star Trail and Star Shine designs, provides a unique visual appeal. The series also prioritizes user security and durability with features like the side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of display, the Redmi 13C Series offers an immersive experience with its Adaptive Sync refresh rate. This feature dynamically adjusts based on the content, ensuring smooth visuals. The series also stands out in photography capabilities with its 50MP AI Dual camera, capable of capturing detailed and vibrant images.

The series is available at various price points, starting at INR 9,999 for the Redmi 13C 5G 4GB+128GB variant. Xiaomi is also offering discounts and finance options, including an EMI of INR 999/month under the Xiaomi Easy Finance Program. These initiatives make the Redmi 13C Series accessible to a broader range of consumers, supporting Xiaomi’s mission to expand 5G accessibility in India.