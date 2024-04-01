Xiaomi Rolls Out HyperOS Update: Is Your Device on the List?

Find out if your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO device is eligible for the HyperOS update rolling out from April 2024. Check the complete device list and new features here.

Xiaomi is on the verge of a major software overhaul with the rollout of HyperOS, the much-anticipated successor to its MIUI interface. Set to begin in April, this update is poised to bring a suite of improvements and new features to a wide array of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices.

HyperOS promises to be more productive and power-efficient than its predecessor, MIUI, boasting enhancements like end-to-end encryption for data transfers, support for multitasking, and a restructured system for better performance across the board. With features that allow users to switch camera sources during video calls, connect to in-car cameras, and even use their smartphone’s camera while on another device, HyperOS is all about seamless integration and user convenience. The update also introduces the HyperMind ecosystem, which adapts devices to user behavior and environment for an even more personalized experience​.

In terms of aesthetics, HyperOS has undergone a significant redesign with new icons, fonts, and a smoother notification bar, mimicking the sleekness of Apple’s iOS while maintaining its unique identity. Other notable changes include a revamped settings menu, enhanced security features, and battery life optimizations that promise to extend your device’s usability on a single charge​.

The rollout covers a vast spectrum of devices, ensuring that both newer and older models receive this update. For instance, the Xiaomi 14, alongside its Pro and Ultra variants, features a robust set of specifications, including a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display and a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica, hinting at the level of sophistication HyperOS is designed to support​​.

A comprehensive list of devices slated for the HyperOS update includes the Xiaomi Pad 5 series, various models within the Redmi K40 to K60 series, the Redmi Note series from 10T to 13 Pro+, and the entire POCO F, X, M, and C series, indicating a broad commitment to upgrading its lineup across different market segments​.

For users eager to know if their device is included, models such as the Redmi 12 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, and POCO F5 Pro, among others, are confirmed to receive HyperOS. The update rollout is scheduled to commence between January and June 2024, promising to enrich user experience with enhanced performance, efficiency, and security​.

As Xiaomi transitions from MIUI to HyperOS, this update marks a significant step in the company’s evolution, aiming to redefine the user experience with innovative features and a streamlined interface. Keep an eye out for the HyperOS update on your device, as this major upgrade is set to bring a fresh and improved user experience to Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO users worldwide.