OnePlus 12 Gets Major Price Drop on Flipkart

Grab the OnePlus 12 at a discounted price of Rs 63,159 on Flipkart! Discover the deal, specifications, and why this flagship is a must-buy.

In an exciting turn of events for smartphone enthusiasts, the OnePlus 12 has seen its first major price cut on Flipkart since its launch. The device, acclaimed for its high-end specifications and performance, is now available for Rs 63,159, down from its original price of Rs 64,999. This discount not only makes the OnePlus 12 more accessible but also adds the advantage of additional bank offers. HSBC and Citi Bank credit card users can snag an extra 10% off, with ICICI Bank cardholders also eligible for a similar discount, plus an additional 10% off using ICICI Bank RuPay credit cards. Although the exchange option isn’t currently available on Flipkart, this deal represents a significant saving for customers​.

The OnePlus 12 has been launched in two color variants, Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, and offers some top-of-the-line specs. It boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others. The model that received the price cut comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 64,999 originally, while a higher spec model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage was launched at Rs 69,999​.

For those considering this device, the OnePlus 12 comes equipped with a large 6.82-inch display featuring ProXDR Display technology for smooth visuals and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability. It operates on OxygenOS, based on Android 14, and includes a 5,400mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. The device is available in two color options: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

It’s important to mention that Flipkart is not an official OnePlus partner, and the phone is being sold by a third-party seller on the platform. Buyers concerned about purchasing from a third-party seller have the option to buy directly from the official OnePlus website.

This price cut could be a strategic move by OnePlus to boost sales or clear inventory in anticipation of new launches. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for consumers to get their hands on a premium device at a more affordable price. The Camera stands out with its large 6.82-inch display, ProXDR Display technology, OxygenOS based on Android 14, and an array of advanced features catering to users looking for a high-end smartphone experience.