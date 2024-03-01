Xiaomi Unveils Human-Centric Operating System HyperOS in India

Xiaomi India has announced the introduction of Xiaomi HyperOS, a new operating system designed for a wide range of connected personal devices. This development represents a significant step towards addressing the demand for greater interoperability and seamless connectivity among different devices. Scheduled to be introduced in phases starting March 2024, Xiaomi HyperOS aims to provide a unified, intuitive, and secure user experience across Xiaomi’s ecosystem.

Xiaomi HyperOS is built around the concept of human-centric design, focusing on easing the complexities of modern connected ecosystems. It seeks to overcome the limitations of current operating systems that were not initially designed for the intricacies of today’s interconnected devices. With over 600 million smart devices globally, Xiaomi positions itself as a leader in the connected device market, making HyperOS a strategic move to solidify this standing.

The system’s foundation includes the self-developed Xiaomi Vela system, known for its exceptional compatibility and system resource management. This allows devices to achieve optimal performance while ensuring a consistent user experience. HyperOS supports over 200 processor platforms, 20 file systems, and 200 hardware categories, indicating its wide applicability across various devices including smartphones, home appliances, and vehicles.

HyperOS introduces key UI features such as the Alive Design Philosophy, enhanced personalization options for the lock screen, and Xiaomi’s HyperConnect technology, which facilitates collaboration and productivity across devices. Additionally, the Gallery AI feature in the Gallery app represents Xiaomi’s commitment to leveraging AI for efficient photo editing while prioritizing user privacy.

The phased roll-out of Xiaomi HyperOS will start with flagship devices like Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 in March 2024, followed by a wider range of devices including the Redmi series and previous Xiaomi models in subsequent quarters. This strategic roll-out aims to gradually introduce HyperOS’s benefits to a broad spectrum of Xiaomi and Redmi device users.