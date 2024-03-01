iQOO Z9 Set to Launch on March 12 with Advanced Features

iQOO is preparing to introduce the iQOO Z9 in India on March 12, 2024. This new smartphone is expected to bring several advancements in processor speed, camera technology, and display brightness. Following the success of its predecessors, the iQOO Z7 Pro and Z7, the iQOO Z9 is designed to deliver superior performance, design, and camera capabilities.

Key Highlights:

The iQOO Z9 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, marking a first in its segment for speed and performance.

It will include a 50 MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS, promising exceptional photography experiences.

The device boasts the segment’s brightest AMOLED display, with 1800 nits local peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Equipped with dual stereo speakers, it aims to provide an immersive audio experience.

The iQOO Z9 will come in a Brushed Green variant, featuring a slim design with a 5000mAh battery.

It will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

iQOO service will be accessible across 670+ company-owned service centers nationwide.

The iQOO Z9’s introduction reflects iQOO’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality smartphones that meet customer expectations for performance and design. The company’s focus on ‘Make in India’ and customer satisfaction has been recognized, with iQOO topping the Great Indian Smartphone Survey by 91 Mobiles for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.