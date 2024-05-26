You Can Now Hum to Find a Song on YouTube Music for Android

Find songs easily on YouTube Music by humming the tune. Learn how to use this new feature on your Android device.

YouTube Music has introduced a new feature that allows users to search for songs simply by humming, whistling, or singing the melody. This feature, leveraging advanced AI technology, aims to enhance the user experience by making it easier to find songs when you can’t recall the lyrics or the title. Here’s a detailed guide on how to use this innovative tool on your Android device.

How the Feature Works

Google has integrated this feature into YouTube Music, building on the existing “Hum to Search” technology available on Google Search since 2020. This technology identifies songs based on a few seconds of audio input from the user, whether it’s humming, singing, or whistling the tune.

Steps to Use the Hum-to-Search Feature on YouTube Music

Update the YouTube Music App: Ensure that you have the latest version of YouTube Music installed on your Android device. This feature is rolling out gradually, so you may need to wait for the update to reach your device. Open YouTube Music: Launch the app and navigate to the search icon, typically found in the upper right corner of the interface. Activate Song Search: Tap on the search icon, and you will see a microphone icon. Next to this icon, there is a dedicated “Song search” option. Select this option to start the song identification process. Hum, Whistle, or Sing: Once the song search feature is activated, hum, whistle, or sing the part of the song you remember for about 10-15 seconds. The AI will analyze the audio input and match it to the closest song in the database. View Results: After a few seconds, YouTube Music will display a list of potential matches. You can then select the correct song from these results to listen to it or explore related content.

Benefits and Limitations

The primary advantage of this feature is its ability to identify songs without needing precise lyrics or titles. This can be particularly useful for users who often find themselves with a melody stuck in their head but no other details. However, it is important to note that the accuracy of the search results may vary based on the clarity of your humming or singing and the complexity of the tune.