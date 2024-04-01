YouTube Music Enhances Web App with Offline Downloads for PC Users

Discover how YouTube Music's web app update lets PC users download tracks for offline listening, enhancing access to music without an internet connection.

YouTube Music has introduced an eagerly awaited feature that allows users of its web app to download songs for offline listening. This update, rolling out to some users, includes a download button on the album/single page, nestled between the “Save to library” option and the overflow menu. A “Downloading…” indicator tracks the progress, and a new Downloads tab has been added to the Library page for easy access to downloaded content. Filters available include Playlists, Podcasts, Songs, and Albums. An internet connection is required at least once every 30 days to keep downloads available. This move addresses the absence of a native desktop app for YouTube Music, offering a practical solution particularly for Chromebook users who previously relied on the Android app version. It’s anticipated that downloading songs will necessitate a YouTube Premium subscription, though the specifics regarding podcast downloads remain to be clarified. The feature is compatible with major browsers including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera​​.

The ability to download music on the web version of YouTube Music further streamlines the user experience. It’s ideal for times when you have limited or unreliable internet connectivity – perfect for commutes, flights, or areas with spotty reception. While YouTube Music doesn’t offer a separate desktop application like some competitors, this new capability certainly enhances its value for desktop users.

