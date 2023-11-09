Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop Debuts in India with Advanced Cooling and Compact Design

Dell Technologies, in partnership with Alienware, has introduced the new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop to the Indian market. The latest model brings forth the anticipated 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The Aurora R16 showcases significant enhancements in its acoustic and thermal systems and presents a more compact form factor compared to its predecessor, the Aurora R15. It is equipped with improved airflow dynamics, boasting quieter system operation and better temperature regulation. Additionally, the R16 introduces the Alienware Legend 3.0 design in a desktop, enhancing user experience with a more efficient design and advanced ventilation.

Key highlights:

13th and 14th Gen Intel Core processors, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU options.

Enhanced thermal solution yielding 20% quieter operation and up to 10% lower CPU temperatures.

Compact design at 40% less volume than its predecessor while maintaining interior chamber volume.

Introduction of Alienware Legend 3.0 design and Alienware Command Center to the desktop series.

The Alienware Aurora R16 has been engineered to enhance airflow, providing a more efficient cooling system that results in quieter operations and reduced temperatures for the CPU and GPU. These improvements have been integrated while adopting Alienware’s iconic Legend design language, known for its distinct aesthetic and functional features like the Stadium loop—a new addition that accentuates the main vent for better air intake.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, remarked on the launch, “The Aurora R16 is an engineering marvel that expands our gaming arsenal and makes the Alienware Aurora more accessible to consumers with its efficient design and improved ventilation.”

Performance-wise, the Aurora R16 outshines its predecessor, despite its reduced size. It comes equipped with:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU capabilities.

Choices between 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

Networking options with Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E) and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Up to 32GB of 5600 MT/s DDR5 Memory.

1TB of SSD Storage.

Energy-efficient 80 Plus Platinum-rated power supplies.

For user customization, the Alienware Command Center is being introduced in the desktop realm for the first time with the Aurora R16. This software suite allows for easy access to game profiles, lighting customization, and other essential settings.

The Aurora R16 also stands out in sustainability, featuring the highest use of post-consumer recycled plastics and a significant amount of recycled steel. The packaging is designed to be recyclable and renewable, aligning with environmental considerations.

The Alienware Aurora R16 is now available for purchase across various platforms in India, including Dell’s official website, Amazon.com, and select stores, starting at INR 159990, taxes inclusive.