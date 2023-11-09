LG WashTower Launched in Indian Market

LG Electronics has launched the LG WashTower in India, a laundry appliance with a unibody design that combines both washer and dryer in a single unit. With dimensions of 600 mm x 1655 mm x 660 mm, the product is designed to fit a variety of living spaces and offers advanced features aimed at improving the laundry process.

LG’s WashTower features a unibody design that combines a washer and dryer.

Equipped with AI DD technology for optimal washing patterns.

Includes ‘Prepare to Dry’ for a complete laundry cycle in just one hour.

TurboWash360 cleans laundry in 39 minutes, with an Allergy Care cycle.

Smart Pairing automatically synchronizes washer and dryer cycles.

Priced at Rs 2,75,000 in the Indian market.

The LG WashTower integrates both hardware and software in a single unit, designed to facilitate ease of use with a Center Control Panel. Its compact form and color scheme are created to complement the aesthetic of modern laundry areas.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG India, stated at the launch, “The LG WashTower seamlessly combines hardware and software, offering an efficient and visually appealing laundry solution. Its AI-driven technology takes the guesswork out of laundry.”

The WashTower’s AI DD technology adjusts the washing pattern for different fabrics, while the ‘Prepare to Dry’ feature, along with Quick Wash and Quick Dry options, enables users to complete their laundry in one hour. The TurboWash360 feature is designed to provide a thorough clean in 39 minutes, and the Smart Pairing function automatically adjusts the dryer cycle based on the washer settings.

LG’s new offering aims to transform laundry routines by merging design with user-centric technology to cater to the needs of Indian consumers.