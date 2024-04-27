Alienware x16 R2 Debuts in India with Top-Tier Specs

Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced the Alienware x16 R2 in Bangalore, India, featuring significant upgrades from its predecessor and state-of-the-art technologies aimed at providing an optimal experience for gamers and professionals alike.

Key Highlights:

Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, enhancing AI-driven tasks and performance.

Features an advanced Cryo-tech cooling system with Vapor Chamber technology for efficient heat management.

Upgraded to a 240Hz refresh rate display, offering smoother and more detailed visuals compared to the previous 165Hz model.

Prices start at INR 286,990 and are available across multiple retail platforms.

Enhanced Performance and Cooling Technology

The new Alienware x16 R2 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra series processor, tailored for AI acceleration and balanced performance under various workloads. It includes a revolutionary Cryo-tech™ cooling solution equipped with Vapor Chamber technology, available on models with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and higher. This system also features a unique quad-fan design and Element 31 thermal interface material across the CPU and GPU, ensuring optimal cooling and performance stability.

Superior Visual and Audio Experience

The Alienware x16 R2 also boasts an improved FHD HDR IR Camera and a display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a significant improvement over the 165Hz display found on the previous model, the Alienware x16 R1. These upgrades contribute to better camera performance in various lighting conditions and a smoother, stutter-free visual experience during gameplay, making it ideal for both gaming enthusiasts and content creators.

Design and Build

Reflecting on the design, Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing at Dell Technologies India, noted, “The Alienware x16 R2 brings a multitude of upgrades and cutting-edge AI capabilities, marking a significant enhancement over its iconic predecessor.” The laptop features a robust full-metal chassis made from anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy, ensuring durability while maintaining a sleek profile.

Availability and Pricing

The Alienware x16 R2 is now available for purchase starting from April 25, 2024, at Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, Amazon.in, and other major retail and multi-brand outlets. The starting price for this high-performance gaming laptop is set at INR 286,990, inclusive of taxes.

Conclusion

The launch of the Alienware x16 R2 in India marks a significant milestone for Dell Technologies and Alienware, as they continue to push the boundaries