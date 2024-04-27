Ferrato Announces Pre-Booking for New Electric Bike “Disruptor”

Ferrato, a brand under Okaya EV, has officially started the pre-booking for its new electric motorcycle, the “Disruptor”. Set to enhance electric mobility, the Disruptor is powered by a PMSM motor and designed for efficiency and performance.

Key Features of the Disruptor:

Powerful Performance: Achieves a top speed of 95 km/h with a peak torque of 228 Nm.

Long-Range Battery: Equipped with a 3.97 kWh battery, it offers a range of 129 km per charge.

Advanced Technology: Includes smart connectivity features and an intuitive control panel.

Sleek Design: Features a modern, streamlined design optimizing both style and functionality.

Safety and Comfort: Enhanced with advanced braking systems, superior suspension, and comfortable seating.

Pre-Booking and Availability

Starting today, customers can pre-book the Disruptor through Ferrato’s official website for INR 500, a limited offer available to the first 1000 customers. After this phase, the booking price will increase to INR 2,500. The official price of the motorcycle will be announced on May 2, 2024.

Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director at Okaya EV, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: “We are thrilled to announce pre-bookings for the Disruptor. This bike is a blend of power, innovative design, and cutting-edge technology, crafted for those who appreciate sports bikes. We invite you to join us in adopting the future of premium electric transportation.”

For further details and pre-booking information, interested buyers are encouraged to visit Ferrato’s official website.

Driving the Future of Electric Mobility

The Disruptor is designed for a sporty and powerful riding experience, costing an economical 25 paise per km. It highlights the growing focus on sustainable transportation solutions and the increasing affordability of electric vehicles.